Stridulum – Soothing Tales Of Escapism (Album – Manic Depression Records)

January 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Stridulum is a Polish duo driven by…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Stridulum is a Polish duo driven by classically trained singer Marita Volodina and musician Arkadiy Berg. They’re both also involved with Minoar. They previously released a few singles and this year unleashed their debut album. 

Content: The work takes off with a short intro-track and progressively moves into a dreamy darkness of Electronic songs. There’s an 80s touch supporting the work, which globally also reflects a minimal approach. Marita’s graceful- although sometimes bit cold way of singing is one of the album’s main characteristics. 

+ + + : The main strength of this debut album is the angelic signing of Marita Volodina. Sound-wise Stridulum will mainly appeal to lovers of dreamy Electronic music with some simple melody lines on top. I especially recommend listening to “Ghost” revealing a true potential.

– – – : The main aspect that has to be improved is the songwriting. Everything sounds a bit flat and even monotonous, with the exception of “Ghost” this work doesn’t have many highlights.

Conclusion: This album is a debut, which has to be the basis for elaboration.

Best songs: “Ghost”, “Odium”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/stridulum.official

Labels: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Ravenous: “Forward To The Roots” Reminds Us Of Our Strength And Power’

January 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Trentemøller announces album & releases 'In the gloaming' + video

Trentemøller to release 3-track single ‘No More Kissing In The Rain’ on Friday – video available on Thursday

January 11, 2022 bernard
Erasure postpone January and February North American tour dates

Erasure postpone January and February North American tour dates

January 11, 2022 bernard
Nik Colk Void (Carter Tutti Void, ...) announces her debut solo album 'Bucked up space' for an 8 april release

Nik Colk Void (Carter Tutti Void, …) announces her debut solo album ‘Bucked up space’ for an 8 april release

January 11, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Beckahesten: ‘I Work A Lot To Transfer The Image Or Vision Into Sounds’

January 9, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries