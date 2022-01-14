Anatoly Grinberg – The Dreams And Their Meanings (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Anatoly ‘Tokee’ Grinberg explores the fascinating universe of…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Anatoly ‘Tokee’ Grinberg explores the fascinating universe of dreams on his new album. Seven tracks reflecting seven types of dreams. After multiple collaborative albums the Russian artist strikes back with a solo-work.

Content: The work takes off with rather monstrous Electro blasts driven by a slow cadence. The work is Experimental and reflects on a collage of noises and multiple effects. But another side of this work reveals a more Minimal-Electro style, which can also move into sophisticated passages. And here again the artist mixes slow rhythms to get it all more accessible. The main part of the work however remains Experimental and sometimes even into pure improvisation.

+ + + : I like the diversity of the album, but I definitely prefer the Minimal-Electro cuts where Anatoly Grinberg exposes his true genius for great sound treatments and phenomenal, blasting sound treatments. “Normal Dreams” is a great cut revealing this approach. I also have to mention “Daydreams” for its minimalism accentuated by cool bleeps. These songs are intelligent Electronic exposures.

– – – : I’m less convinced by the most experimental side of this album, which sounds like a true collage of noises.

Conclusion: “The Dreams And Their Meanings” is inspired by a fascinating theme and adapted into an accessible Experimental music format.

Best songs: “Normal Dreams”, “Daydreams”, “False Awakenings”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TokeePaindonor

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


