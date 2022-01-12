Bad Pritt – EP1 (EP – Shyrec / Ricco Label)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Three years after the self-titled debut album, Luca Marchetto aka Bad Pritt strikes back with a new EP. The EP has been released as a collaboration between Italian label Shyrec and Japanese label Ricco.

Content: The EP features 7 tracks, which have titles from “Day 1” to “Day 7”. The 7 days of a week and that’s precisely what seems to have inspired this artist. But the tracks sound as one, extended cut, which is mainly driven by piano and accentuated by some extra sounds played by a violin and synthesizer. I got the feeling some field recordings have been mixed as well.

+ + + : I first of all want to say a word about the sober, but great, artistic package of this work. The inside booklet features the tracks from the EP with a kind of written message. Sound-wise this work is pure Cinematographic music and definitely needs to be accompanied by an extra artistic input like visuals, film, theatre, exhibitions, literature ao. The global atmosphere reflects sadness, which has something delightful in some passages.

– – – : I can’t say this is a great and essential production -and definitely not comparable to the artist’s debut album. It’s not the most accessible work without some visual content.

Conclusion: Bad Pritt explores a bit deeper the realms of Cinematographic music.

Best songs: “Day 4”, “Day 7”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/badprittmusic

Labels: www.shyrec.it / www.facebook.com/Shyrec / www.riccolabel.com / www.facebook.com/riccolabel.jp