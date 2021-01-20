Strict Machine: ‘Chrome’ – new and refreshing Norwegian darkwave with tribute to JG Ballard

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

For those missing the dark voice of Andrew Eldritch (The Sisters of Mercy), the mysterious singer of the Norwegian EBM/darkwave act Strict Machine offers a great alternative, probably the best since Eldritch stopped releasing new music. Some might have heard Strict Machine participate on the latest Face The Beat: Session 6 compilation with the track ‘Nature of Divinity’, and now their new single ‘Chrome’ is out on various platforms. It’s a hard-hitting, dark and moody track, full of haunting synth beats, well worth investigating more!

All we know about the band at present is that they consists of two member who wants to remain anonymous for the time being, but when sent a message they replied with this about this track, future releases, band members and life in general.

Strict Machine:

‘Chrome’ is a tribute to JG Ballard’s book ‘Crash’. We wanted to capture that haunting passion for fetish that he describes in the book. It’s about undying topics like death, sex, infatuation and classic American cars.

I mean, death is after all a big thing for all of us, and how fast we’re going there, pardon the pun, is up to the vehicles we choose.

Strict machine is all about reinventing the individual, like for example David Bowie often did – keeping the focus off the people behind and rather seeing the concept for what it is.

We are both rather private people, and so it makes the choice even more obvious to keep us anonymous.

This release is the first song from the upcoming debut EP, where we are trying to re-approach the classic themes and topics like the occult, ritual magic, existential questions and love.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.