Sisters Of Mercy have 30 new songs ready

April 14, 2022 bernard

Sisters Of Mercy have written thirty new songs in the past two corona years. This…
Sisters of Mercy to make another album now that Trump is elected?

Sisters Of Mercy have written thirty new songs in the past two corona years. This is what Sisters Of Mercy frontman Andrew Eldritch says in an interview with De Morgen, a Belgian newspaper. And all this thanks to Dylan Smith, the Australian surfer boy who has been the band’s regular guitarist since 2019.

Eldritch: “He has given the band fresh energy in one way or another.”

A new record is highly unlikely though “because making records is a great way to lose a lot of money” says Eldritch who is living in Antwerp (Belgium) now. And he adds: “We are an excellent live band, so we sell enough tickets to comfortably support ourselves. So we don’t have to make records.”

If you add up all the unreleased material since the band’s last record with new songs (“Vision Thing” from 1990) you already have sixty songs which the band created but never released.

In other news, Eldritch confirms that he is indeed writing a book about science fiction movies from the Soviet Union. More news as we get it.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Sisters of Mercy to make another album now that Trump is elected?

Sisters Of Mercy have 30 new songs ready

April 14, 2022 bernard

Side-Line presents: Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2022 – Leipzig (DE)

April 13, 2022 Filip Wildhoney
Front 242 announces rescheduled US tour dates for Fall 2021

Front 242 postpones and cancels concerts – Jean-Luc De Meyer is recovering

April 13, 2022 bernard
Ashbury Heights returns with 'A Cut in a Place' single featuring Madil Hardis

Ashbury Heights returns with ‘A Cut in a Place’ single featuring Madil Hardis

April 12, 2022 bernard
Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, 'Virus Shadow'

Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, ‘Virus Shadow’

April 12, 2022 bernard