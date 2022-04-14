Sisters Of Mercy have 30 new songs ready
Sisters Of Mercy have written thirty new songs in the past two corona years. This is what Sisters Of Mercy frontman Andrew Eldritch says in an interview with De Morgen, a Belgian newspaper. And all this thanks to Dylan Smith, the Australian surfer boy who has been the band’s regular guitarist since 2019.
Eldritch: “He has given the band fresh energy in one way or another.”
A new record is highly unlikely though “because making records is a great way to lose a lot of money” says Eldritch who is living in Antwerp (Belgium) now. And he adds: “We are an excellent live band, so we sell enough tickets to comfortably support ourselves. So we don’t have to make records.”
If you add up all the unreleased material since the band’s last record with new songs (“Vision Thing” from 1990) you already have sixty songs which the band created but never released.
In other news, Eldritch confirms that he is indeed writing a book about science fiction movies from the Soviet Union. More news as we get it.
