Opera Multi Steel reissues ‘Cathédrale’ in a 35th anniversary edition

“Cathédrale” was the very first studio album of Opéra Multi Steel, originally released in 1985. Based on sounds of nowadays mythical analog synths and rhythm boxes (Elex E, Roland TR606, Yamaha MR 10, Casio VL 1 among others…) the band mixed these electronic ingredients with acoustic instruments such as guitars or flutes and powerful melodic vocals. The mix has sometimes been qualified as Medieval Minimal Wave and is audible throughout the band’s catalogue.

This album includes several classics of the band, “Cathédrale” of course but also “Un Froid seul”, “Frantz est mort” or “Du Son des Cloches”.

This reissue is the opportunity to rediscover those songs in their original versions on the medium that saw them born, packed in a sleeve designed in order to respect the atmosphere developed at the time of original release. The special 35th anniversary edition, was mastered by Marcelo Gallo (Pitch Yarn of Matter) and comes in 2 different versions on vinyl, ultra clear with black splatters and ultra clear with black marbles.

All of the version come in limited quantities of 100 copies each.

Check out these very old official music vdeos.