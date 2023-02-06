The Sisters of Mercy announce first U.S. tour in over a decade

(Photo credit by Lara Aimee) The Sisters of Mercy have announced their first US tour in over 14 years: 19 dates, commencing on May 10, 2023.

In November 2022, the band had already announced their first live appearance on American soil since the second Bush administration with a headlining spot at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. They continued with a concert announced for May 23rd at the Palladium in Los Angeles, selling out within 48 hours. Less than a week later, they also announced two additional dates – a headline in Las Vegas following Sick New World and a second show in the City of Angels.

That resulted in a full fledged tour now. Check the full list below. Tickets for the US return of The Sisters of Mercy can be purchased right here.

Tour dates