Darkwave/industrial act Vexillary releases debut full length ‘Into Full Frontal Lunacy’

The darkwave/industrial act Vexillary is the brainchild of the New York-based producer Reza Seirafi. After a string of singles and EPs, Vexillary has now unveiled a first full-length album, “Full Frontal Lunacy”.

Reza explains the idea behind the record: “After the conceptual “SurViolence” EP, I wanted to create a personal record as a form of therapy to examine the darkest parts of my own psyche. The resulting eight tracks that shape the record document the demise of a protagonist from flirting with madness and burnout, all the way to the point of total nervous breakdown and mania.”

“Full Frontal Lunacy” is available on limited edition cassette and digital formats via the project’s Bandcamp page.

You can check out the full album below, and here’s already the video for “Burnt Leather” reworked for the Scorched Mix.

And here’s the full length to preview.

<a href="https://vexillary.bandcamp.com/album/full-frontal-lunacy">Full Frontal Lunacy by Vexillary</a>