Vlimmer – Menschenleere (Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Alexander Leonard Donat has accomplished an impressive number of works under the Vlimmer moniker during the past years. He first released the massive 18-part EP-series in between 2015 and 2020 while he unleashed the debut album “Nebenkörper” in 2021. This new opus was released by the end of 2022 and features eleven new songs.

Content: Vlimmer remains faithful to its roots and influences -which are mainly driven by Dark-Wave music and German vocals, but “Menschenleere” sounds more diversified. There are a few more elements mixed in the writing which are globally speaking more Electronic. Other passages are reminding me legendary bands from the 4AD roster.

+ + + : Alexander Donat clearly is an accomplished musician. The songs are well-crafted and elaborated. The album features noticeable melody lines but I also enjoyed icier sound treatments and bombastic arrangements. The songs have been recovered with a very explicit, dark, atmosphere. Last but not least this artist also is a passionate vocalist.

– – – : The album is missing a bit more power which makes the difference with the debut album.

Conclusion: Vlimmer remains an extremely prolific artist however never totally repeating himself.

Best songs: “Erdgeruch”, “Fatigo”, “Menschenleere”.

Rate: 7.

