Stereoskop – Silk (Album – Reptile Music)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the sixth full length album by the Spanish duo Alex Brujas – Sasana Egea aka Stereoskop. It also is their first work released by Reptile Music. The album was preceded by two singles.

Content: I remember this formation as being totally devoted to Electronic music while “Silk” sounds like exploring new paths. It’s not that totally different but definitely more into Dream-Pop. The guitar playing injects a true spirit to the composition. The music is delicate, sometimes dark, and always into reverie.

+ + + : Stereoskop has seriously improved their global writing and production. This work is a great sonic fusion between Wave-Pop and Dream-Pop. It will definitely appeal to 80s lovers although Stereoskop has something of their own. The song “My Side” is an absolute masterpiece, reminding me of the legendary French formation Indochine for its elevating effect during the chorus. I also like previous singles “The Mist” and “Hazel Eyes” but also want to mention the delicate “Sun Is Bright”, “Under” reminding me of a ‘soft’ version of The Birthday Massacre and “Out Of Control” driven by a menacing bass line.

– – – : My only minus point is the rather disappointing final part featuring 2 songs which are less inspired.

Conclusion: Stereoskop is a great new signing to Reptile Music which has a nose for talented bands.

Best songs: “My Side”, “Out Of Control”, “The Mist”, “Hazel Eyes”, “Sun Is Bright”, “Saw The Light”

Rate: 8.

