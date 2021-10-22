Station Echo – Control Voltage (Album – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Indie-Pop, Electro-Pop, Pop-Rock.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Station echo is a French formation active since 2013. This year they signed to Infected Recordings unleashing the successful EP”Say you’re Sorry” followed by the official debut album “Control Voltage”.
Content: Station Echo deals with a well-crafted mix of Electronics and guitar. The sound comes closer to Electro-Pop and pure Indie-Pop, reminding me of formations like IAMX and Placebo. The album takes off with the familiar EP-title song and moves on with 10 more songs featuring other potential EP-title tracks. There are a few softer passages while the last part of the album features 1 song in 3 chapters.
+ + +: Station Echo took me by surprise unleashing a mature and accomplished production. Even if the sound isn’t completely new and you sometimes recognize a clear link with IAMX and even Placebo, this work reveals a few outstanding cuts. Next to the already mentioned “Say You’re Sorry” the biggest potential hit is “You’re Wrong”. This song is driven by a terrific bass line and an irresistible lead, but it also reveals a great balance between guitar and synths. Another noticeable cut is the somewhat harder and guitar driven “Guilty” featuring an elevating chorus.
– – – : The final part of the work features the song “The Magic Place”, which is composed of 3 parts/tracks. It’s not that bad, but rather sounds like an anticlimax compared to the global album.
Conclusion: “Control Voltage” is a surprising album revealing a band with a huge potential. Station Echo seems to be a great French hidden secret that has been now revealed thanks to “Control Voltage”.
Best songs: “You’re Wrong”, “Say You’re Sorry”, “Guilty”, “Spasmodic”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.stationecho.com / www.facebook.com/stationecho
Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
