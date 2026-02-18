Stärker – Spectral (Digital/CD Album – Aesthetical)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In December 2025, the Canadian-French duo Stärker released their debut album, following three earlier EPs. The project brings together Frédéric Arbour—owner of Cyclic Law and Aesthetical, and also known for his work as Visions—and Martin Dumais, presenting six new tracks for exploration.

Stärker embodies an enigmatic and immersive sound, fusing elements of Industrial, Electro, Experimental, and Dark-Ambient music. The compositions are largely built upon linear, repetitive sequences driven by deep, vintage-tinged Electro tones. While repetition forms a structural backbone, the duo unfolds a remarkably broad sonic palette filled with subtle variations, layered textures, and carefully shaped effects. Certain passages gradually intensify, building toward powerful crescendos that culminate in genuine sonic apotheoses. Here and there—particularly toward the final part—the kick drum grows more prominent, almost as if signaling the completion of a carefully constructed journey.

Across all six tracks, Stärker manages to maintain a compelling atmosphere and sustained tension, offering several moments that stand out as true sonic gems. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Smother”:

https://aesthetical.bandcamp.com/track/smother

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)