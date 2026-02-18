February 18, 2026

Stärker – Spectral (Digital/CD Album – Aesthetical)

Stärker
In December 2025, the Canadian-French duo Stärker released their debut album, following three earlier EPs. The project brings together Frédéric Arbour—owner of Cyclic Law and Aesthetical, and also known for his work as Visions—and Martin Dumais, presenting six new tracks for exploration.

Stärker embodies an enigmatic and immersive sound, fusing elements of Industrial, Electro, Experimental, and Dark-Ambient music. The compositions are largely built upon linear, repetitive sequences driven by deep, vintage-tinged Electro tones. While repetition forms a structural backbone, the duo unfolds a remarkably broad sonic palette filled with subtle variations, layered textures, and carefully shaped effects. Certain passages gradually intensify, building toward powerful crescendos that culminate in genuine sonic apotheoses. Here and there—particularly toward the final part—the kick drum grows more prominent, almost as if signaling the completion of a carefully constructed journey.

Across all six tracks, Stärker manages to maintain a compelling atmosphere and sustained tension, offering several moments that stand out as true sonic gems. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Smother”:

https://aesthetical.bandcamp.com/track/smother

