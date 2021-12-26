Sphyxion – 3 (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Cinematographic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: TheFrench brothers Frédéric and Olivier Charlot (also involved with the great Maninkari-project) are back on track, unleashing their third album of Sphyxion.

Content: Sphyxion is totally different to Maninkari. It remains a Minimal-Electro experience, which even moves a step further on “3”. The work becomes more Experimental, often driven by the simple power of cold, electronic sequences with a darker edge. There’re tracks with rhythms, which are more accessible and others without, which create a Cinematographic sensation.

+ + + : “3” sounds like Electronic music composed in a lab. The musicians became a kind of sonic scientists. I personally prefer the songs driven by some rhythm, but I also like the passages with strings on top. The track “29” appears to be the highlight; a song with a great, mysterious atmosphere, but still with subtle sound arrangements. Another attention grabber is “27” for its rhythmic mixed with cold sequences.

– – – : “3” is more Experimental than its predecessor so I’m missing the more explicit IDM-touch revealed at “2”. These cuts are more fragmented and unaccomplished.

Conclusion: Sphyxion remains an interesting project, but I would not recommend discovering the band with this latest opus, which is too Experimental for my taste.

Best songs: “29”, “27”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: https://sphyxion.bandcamp.com

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum