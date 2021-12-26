DID – End Of Xibalba (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: There’s not a lot of information available about DID while Xibalba refers to the mythological place of fear and pain.

Content: The album features four cuts, taking off with an endless piece of more than 21 minutes. It sounds monotonous and a bit like an Electronic-Soundscape although the final part is empowered by drones. The other tracks are shorter, although holding on to the approach of the debut track. The work features vintage sound treatments while the last cut reveals a few vocal effects.

+ + + : I like the analogue-like sound treatments of this work, which inject a magic touch to the work. I can’t get the idea of listening to this music without the accompaniment of some visual content. The last track, which features some vocal effects, brings a bonus to this production.

– – – : The opening cut is definitely too long and especially because there’s no real diversity and/or progression in the structure. I’m also missing this diversity on the other cuts.

Conclusion: “End Of Xibalba” is not exactly the album I would recommend from the Zoharum label roster. This production is not elaborate enough.

Best songs: “Lightment”.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum