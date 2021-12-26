DID – End Of Xibalba (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: There’s not a lot of information available about DID…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: There’s not a lot of information available about DID while Xibalba refers to the mythological place of fear and pain.
Content: The album features four cuts, taking off with an endless piece of more than 21 minutes. It sounds monotonous and a bit like an Electronic-Soundscape although the final part is empowered by drones. The other tracks are shorter, although holding on to the approach of the debut track. The work features vintage sound treatments while the last cut reveals a few vocal effects.
+ + + : I like the analogue-like sound treatments of this work, which inject a magic touch to the work. I can’t get the idea of listening to this music without the accompaniment of some visual content. The last track, which features some vocal effects, brings a bonus to this production.
– – – : The opening cut is definitely too long and especially because there’s no real diversity and/or progression in the structure. I’m also missing this diversity on the other cuts.
Conclusion: “End Of Xibalba” is not exactly the album I would recommend from the Zoharum label roster. This production is not elaborate enough.
Best songs: “Lightment”.
Rate: 6.
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether