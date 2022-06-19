Spherical Disrupted – Basalt (EP – Audiophob)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Two years ago Mirko Hentrich celebrated the twenty fifth anniversary of his Spherical Disrupted project by the massive release “25” featuring three albums. He for the very first time collaborated with singers. The songs “Basalt” and “Transneptunian Objects” was featured on this album and a few months ago now re-released as EP.

Content: “Basalt “ is featuring TC75 while “Transneptunian Objects” features Darkrad. You’ll find 2 remixes and an instrumental version of each song. “Basalt” sounds a bit EBM-driven but remains pretty minimal-like. One remix was accomplished by Trilogy. “Transneptunian Objects” is more into overwhelming atmospheres although still pretty minimal-driven. One of the remixes has been made by Phasenmensch.

+ + + : This tape is a nice addition to the great “25”-production and for the biggest fans of the project. “Basalt” remains a cool song revealing a rather unfamiliar EBM-touch for Spherical Disrupted. The “Xenocryst”-edit has a pretty cool retro-EBM sound.

The ”Sednoid”-edit of “Transneptunian Objects” is another cool cut for its Industrial sound treatments and ghost-like vocals.

– – – : The original version of “Basalt” but also the remix that was made by Wesenberg (released at “25”) both were more convincing than these EP-edits.

Conclusion: I’d rather see this item as a collector’s item or a little bonus to “25”.

Best songs: “Basalt – Xenocryst Edit”, “Transneptunian Objects – Sednoid”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.disrupted.de / www.facebook.com/sphericaldisrupted

Label: www.audiophob.de / www.facebook.com/audiophob