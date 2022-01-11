Spankthenun – The Bunker Tapes Vol.2 (Album – Spankthenun)

Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Spankthenun is an American duo set up in 2019…

Background/Info: Spankthenun is an American duo set up in 2019 by Eric and Jeremy Hanes. The Hanes brothers seem to be prolific as they already released an impressive number of works in a rather short lapse of time. This new work features nine songs and four remixes. 

Content: The work takes off with a refreshing and powerful piece of EBM driven by guest singer Claus Larsen (Leather Strip). The album moves on revealing powerful songs built up with raw sound treatments, heavy blasts, some carrying choruses and EBM bass lines, which became more explicit during the work. 

Remixes have been done by Mirland (remixing the opening song with his good-old friend and partner in crime Claus Larsen), Nature Of Wires, Planet Damage and Psychosomatik

+ + + : The least I can say is that Spankthenun took me by surprise. This band deals with a mature and accomplished production. This is not just EBM, but an elaborated format with overwhelming, blasting sound treatments, menacing bass lines (especially during the second half of the album) and raw sound treatments. Claus Larsen is an extra element to pay attention to for this band, but the Danish Electro master seems to be very comfortable singing on “Off Beatings” –also released as a single. I don’t want to compare this band with Leather Strip, but I think they might catch the attention of the fans for their perfect mix between EBM and darker Electro elements. The song “Industrial Beats” is a great song and potential hit; powerful and driven by a vintage lead. Another amazing song is “The Smoking Gun”, which is driven by impressive, raw sound blasts. 

– – – : I can’t say that the remixes aren’t adding a bonus to the work, but the original versions are simply better. 

Conclusion: Spankthenun has the potential to become the next great surprise from the US. This is well-crafted EBM. 

Best songs: “Industrial Beats”, “The Smoking Gun”, “Off Beatings”, “Sick Pathos”, “I’m The Fire”. 

Rate: 8.

Artist:www.facebook.com/spankthenun 


