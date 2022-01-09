Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows – Averno / Inferno (Single – Apocalyptic Vision Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette. Background/Info: Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.
Background/Info: Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows strike back with a very special work. The new single features two title songs, which are original demo recordings of “Dark Delight” and “Penance & Pain” (2002). This is a Dark-Ambient composition.
Content: It’s not an easy thing to recognize both songs, which are totally different and transposed into a pure Dark-Ambient and Cinematographic style. Both instrumental cuts have been accentuated in darkness, becoming both obscure compositions. “Averno” is driven by deep, vibrating sound waves while “Inferno” moves a step further and has been accomplished by orchestral arrangements.
+ + + : This record clearly sounds different from what you’re used to hearing from Sopor Aeternus. It’s a different style, like an artist leaving his comfort zone to show another side. It’s not a ‘classical’ Dark-Ambient format as it also has a true Cinematographic approach, but the result is similar to Master releases from the Dark-ambient genre. Especially “Inferno” is an impressive piece of music, which evolves into a crescendo until reaching its climax through the orchestral arrangements. This is an obscure production with a strong visual strength.
– – – : “Averno” sounds cool, but rather as a warm-up to the more accomplished and efficient “Inferno”.
Conclusion: If Caravaggio transposed the vision of hell into paintings, Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows put it into sound.
Best songs: “Inferno”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.soporaeternus.de / www.facebook.com/sopor.aeternus.offiziell
Label: www.trisol.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Trisol-Music-Group/104166526285471
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether