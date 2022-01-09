Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows – Averno / Inferno (Single – Apocalyptic Vision Records)

January 9, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette. Background/Info: Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows strike back with a very special work. The new single features two title songs, which are original demo recordings of “Dark Delight” and “Penance & Pain” (2002). This is a Dark-Ambient composition. 

Content: It’s not an easy thing to recognize both songs, which are totally different and transposed into a pure Dark-Ambient and Cinematographic style. Both instrumental cuts have been accentuated in darkness, becoming both obscure compositions. “Averno” is driven by deep, vibrating sound waves while “Inferno” moves a step further and has been accomplished by orchestral arrangements.

+ + + : This record clearly sounds different from what you’re used to hearing from Sopor Aeternus. It’s a different style, like an artist leaving his comfort zone to show another side. It’s not a ‘classical’ Dark-Ambient format as it also has a true Cinematographic approach, but the result is similar to Master releases from the Dark-ambient genre. Especially “Inferno” is an impressive piece of music, which evolves into a crescendo until reaching its climax through the orchestral arrangements. This is an obscure production with a strong visual strength.

– – – : “Averno” sounds cool, but rather as a warm-up to the more accomplished and efficient “Inferno”.

Conclusion: If Caravaggio transposed the vision of hell into paintings, Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows put it into sound.

Best songs: “Inferno”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.soporaeternus.de / www.facebook.com/sopor.aeternus.offiziell

Label: www.trisol.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Trisol-Music-Group/104166526285471


