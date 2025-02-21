Sole Massif – False Negatives (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dovydas Vasiliauskas, the Lithuanian artist known for his immersive soundscapes, has been steadily releasing albums in recent years. Following last year’s collaboration with Tineidae on Cryo Chamber, he closed the year with a striking new solo release: “False Negatives”.

This album is a true sonic exploration, seamlessly weaving together elements of Experimental, Dark- Ambient, and Cinematic music. Each track unfolds unpredictably, creating an experience that feels both fresh and deeply atmospheric. Built upon a foundation of analog and vintage sounds, “False Negatives” exudes a certain raw authenticity, offering a bold and unconventional fusion of styles. While these genres are inherently connected, Vasiliauskas’ artistic moniker distills and reshapes them through his mixing desk, crafting an alchemical soundscape unlike any other.

The atmosphere is hauntingly dark, at times even unsettling, with eerie, ghostly whispers lurking in the background. Are these remnants of human voices, or AI-generated echoes of the past? This ambiguity adds to the album’s intrigue, pulling the listener into its enigmatic depths.

Ultimately, “False Negatives” stands as a refined and forward-thinking example of Cinematic sound design, a genre it most closely aligns with—though Sole Massif ensures it never quite settles into one category, keeping the experience both immersive and unpredictable. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Visual Scan Maintenance”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/visual-scan-maintenance

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

