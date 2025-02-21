ByDS launches new video, ‘Regret’ – Out now
Diego and Bee form the Berlin-based alternative dance band ByDS launched a brand new single, “Regret”. Musically the duo combines alternative rock pop with dark electronic Latin fusion trip hop. The single “Regret” is the first glimpse of their next album, “Our Long Weekend”, which will be released this spring.
“Regret” comes accompanied by a music video directed by Brigitte Richter.
The track “Regret” originates from a poem Bee wrote examining pivotal life decisions. She had chosen to step away from music and art to stabilize her young family. The couple shared two children. She worked hospital shifts as a midwife. Diego traveled to Mexico to support his ailing father. Bee reached a low point and wrote this new composition that day.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.