Soft Cell partners with Pet Shop Boys for new single ‘Purple Zone’ – new album ‘*Happiness Not Included’ out in May

After closing 2021 with a sold-out tour, Soft Cell are to release their long-awaited fifth studio album “*Happiness Not Included” on May 6th. The single to announce this release is “Purple Zone”, a new collaboration with Pet Shop Boys so BMG Spain informed us.

The two electro-pop legends initially planned for Pet Shop Boys to remix the song, but their collaboration quickly turned into a joint effort. Their collaboration is not just a new single from the album but this version has also been added to the tracklist of “*Happiness Not Included”.

“Purple Zone” will also be released on CD and 12-inch format. The CD also includes Soft Cell’s version of X-Ray Spex’s cult classic “The Day The World Turned Day-Glo”, and the Manhattan Clique Remix of “Purple Zone”, plus the 12-inch includes a full selection of Pet Shop Boys mixes.

“Purple Zone” single tracklists:

CD:

‘Purple Zone’ (single version) ‘Purple Zone’ (Pet Shop Boys extended mix) ‘Purple Zone’ (Manhattan Clique remix) ‘The Day The World Turned Day-Glo’

12”: