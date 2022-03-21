Soft Cell partners with Pet Shop Boys for new single ‘Purple Zone’ – new album ‘*Happiness Not Included’ out in May

March 21, 2022 bernard

After closing 2021 with a sold-out tour, Soft Cell are to release their long-awaited fifth…
Soft Cell partners with Pet Shop Boys for new single'Purple Zone' - new album'*Happiness Not Included' out in May

After closing 2021 with a sold-out tour, Soft Cell are to release their long-awaited fifth studio album “*Happiness Not Included” on May 6th. The single to announce this release is “Purple Zone”, a new collaboration with Pet Shop Boys so BMG Spain informed us.

The two electro-pop legends initially planned for Pet Shop Boys to remix the song, but their collaboration quickly turned into a joint effort. Their collaboration is not just a new single from the album but this version has also been added to the tracklist of “*Happiness Not Included”.

“Purple Zone” will also be released on CD and 12-inch format. The CD also includes Soft Cell’s version of X-Ray Spex’s cult classic “The Day The World Turned Day-Glo”, and the Manhattan Clique Remix of “Purple Zone”, plus the 12-inch includes a full selection of Pet Shop Boys mixes.

“Purple Zone” single tracklists:

CD:

  1. ‘Purple Zone’ (single version)
  2. ‘Purple Zone’ (Pet Shop Boys extended mix)
  3. ‘Purple Zone’ (Manhattan Clique remix)
  4. ‘The Day The World Turned Day-Glo’

12”:

  1. ‘Purple Zone’ (single version)
  2. ‘Purple Zone (Pet Shop Boys extended mix)
  3. ‘Purple Zone’ (Pet Shop Boys remix)
  4. ‘Purple Zone’ (Pet Shop Boys remix dub)

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Soft Cell partners with Pet Shop Boys for new single 'Purple Zone' - new album '*Happiness Not Included' out in May

Soft Cell partners with Pet Shop Boys for new single ‘Purple Zone’ – new album ‘*Happiness Not Included’ out in May

March 21, 2022 bernard
New Zealand-based dark electro act Robots In Love teams up with Swedish pop singer / producer JA/VI

New Zealand-based dark electro act Robots In Love teams up with Swedish pop singer / producer JA/VI

March 21, 2022 bernard
Sweden's Rotten Mind launch 5th studio album 'Unflavored'

Sweden’s Rotten Mind launch 5th studio album ‘Unflavored’

March 21, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Asseptic Room: ‘Thanks To Music We Have Been Able To Escape From This Madness’

March 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Click Interview with Rhys Fulber: ‘I Wanted To Cultivate A More ‘Soundtrack-Techno’

March 17, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries