Hocico – HyperViolent (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Cinematic, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Twentynine years after their creation the masters of Mexican Dark-Electro are back on track unleashing their newest full length. the title speaks for itself. The fans will be ravished to know the album is available in different formats and with nice little extras.

Content: “HyperViolent” moves on from where “Artificial Extinction” stopped. Erk Aicrag and Racso Agroyam remain driven and inspired by dark themes but the sound is evolving again. The main part of the work is still touched by power, sonic aggression and harsh vocals but they move on to elaborate Cinematic parts but also injecting elements like D’n’B and Metal -including a cover version of Ministry.

+ + + : There was a time Hocico released great but predictable albums. This has changed now. Even if they’re still dealing with pure Dark-Electro the global production became more open-minded while featuring Cinematic breaks. Hocico even dares to experiment with D’n’B patterns while adding Metal riffs. The production of the vocals became also more diversified, revealing a less ‘distorted’ voice on several tracks. I can’t say this is Hocico V.2 but the band is clearly in evolution and that’s an aspect I fully respect. The song “Acts Of Aggression” is an absolute masterpiece for its elaboration and cool sound effects. “Broken Empires” -previously released as a single, remains another essential piece. It also shows the evolution of the band exploring different paths.

– – – : I can imagine Dark-Electro die-hard freaks will be disappointed by some songs which are no longer in the ‘classical’ Hocico style.

Conclusion: The new Hocico is still holding on to its sonic basis but also accentuating their exploration of new ideas. It probably is their most versatile work.

Best songs: “Acts Of Aggression”, “Broken Empires”, “Lost World”, “What Are Nightmares Made Of”, “Peccata Mundi”.

Rate: 8.

