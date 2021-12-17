Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross to release ‘The Dead Live The Living Kill’ on Insane Records – check out the album preview
Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross returns to the underground industrial scene with a new sound…
Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross returns to the underground industrial scene with a new sound offering a mixture of industrial subgenres with dark atmospheres and danceable rhythms, with powerful beats and catchy melodies. “The Dead Live The Living Kill” is Sodomy Down The Cross‘ first album recorded under a record label, Insane Records.
Says the band: “Reborn from the ruins of a country consumed by violence where every day crime steals the front pages of the main national newspapers, where people live in fear of being riddled with bullets, where the sound of bullets becomes in the usual aural landscape inside and outside the big cities Sodomy Down The Cross explores through a new sound the reverberation of constant fury and aggression in a corrupt society.”
Recorded at the Santa Elena ranch in Matamoros Tamaulipas, the LP will be released on December 21 and will be available digitally, as well as on CD in a limited 6-panel digipack and slipcase.
Below is an album preview.
