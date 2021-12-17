Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross to release ‘The Dead Live The Living Kill’ on Insane Records – check out the album preview

December 17, 2021 bernard

Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross returns to the underground industrial scene with a new sound…
Mexico's Sodomy Down The Cross to release'The Dead Live The Living Kill' on Insane Records

Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross returns to the underground industrial scene with a new sound offering a mixture of industrial subgenres with dark atmospheres and danceable rhythms, with powerful beats and catchy melodies. “The Dead Live The Living Kill” is Sodomy Down The Cross‘ first album recorded under a record label, Insane Records.

Says the band: “Reborn from the ruins of a country consumed by violence where every day crime steals the front pages of the main national newspapers, where people live in fear of being riddled with bullets, where the sound of bullets becomes in the usual aural landscape inside and outside the big cities Sodomy Down The Cross explores through a new sound the reverberation of constant fury and aggression in a corrupt society.”

Recorded at the Santa Elena ranch in Matamoros Tamaulipas, the LP will be released on December 21 and will be available digitally, as well as on CD in a limited 6-panel digipack and slipcase.

Below is an album preview.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Mexico's Sodomy Down The Cross to release 'The Dead Live The Living Kill' on Insane Records

Mexico’s Sodomy Down The Cross to release ‘The Dead Live The Living Kill’ on Insane Records – check out the album preview

December 17, 2021 bernard
Branntshatz’ new 5-track EP 'Private Enemy' follows in January 2022

Branntshatz’ new 5-track EP ‘Private Enemy’ follows in January 2022

December 17, 2021 bernard
Corlyx release new single & video, 'Take Off Everything', taken from their upcoming album 'Blood In The Disco'

Corlyx release new single & video, ‘Take Off Everything’, taken from their upcoming album ‘Blood In The Disco’

December 17, 2021 bernard
)ut today: 'Riviera' dream pop EP by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie

Out today: ‘Riviera’ dream pop EP by Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie

December 16, 2021 bernard
M83 launches new video for 'My Tears Are Becoming A Sea'

M83 launches new video for ‘My Tears Are Becoming A Sea’

December 16, 2021 bernard