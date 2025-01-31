Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Electro Aggression Records (EAR) has announced the upcoming releases of several albums. Founded and operated by Nader Moumneh, EAR specialises in EBM and dark electro with bands such as Synaptic Defect, Serpents, R010R, and so on. But coming up now are new releases from T.A.N.K., Trilogy and Sleepwalk.

T.A.N.K., the project formed in 2001 in Dessau, Germany is an industrial project heavily influenced by EBM. Primarily a one-man studio endeavor, the project now lands its third album, “Broken Mirror”, scheduled for release in early Summer.

Next is Trilogy, a new project featuring Erick Miotke, known for his work with the EBM band Trial, and vocalist Jens Müller, the former vocalist for Human Resource. Their debut release, “Forced Perspective”, is a 2CD album set to be released in early Summer as well.

The third release comes from Sleepwalk. Hailing from Bern, Switzerland, Sleepwalk has been active since the 1990s. The band brings dark electro soundscapes and rhythmic structures, and their upcoming release, “Dystopia”, will be a 2CD album.

In late 2024, Synaptic Defect already returned with the “Initializing Insanity/Restoring Sanity” 2CD on Electro Aggression Records.

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/initializing-insanity">Initializing Insanity by Synaptic Defect</a>

About Electro Aggression Records (EAR)

EAR was founded in early 2006 by Nader Moumneh. The label specialises in EBM and dark electro with bands such as Synaptic Defect, Serpents, R010R, and so on.

Originally it was a subdivision of Vendetta Music. A slew of releases followed, namely Grandchaos’ “In Sedens” DCD, Brain Leisure’s “Methods of Madness” DCD & Object’s “The Ethane Asylum” CD.

In late 2008, EAR and Vendetta Music parted ways and the label has since mainly been focusing on Europe where the EBM scene is still the most vivid..

