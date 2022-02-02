Skiska Skooper – Surreality Check (Album – SS Records)
Genre/Influences: Indie-Noise, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Skiska Skooper is a Belgian trio, which released…
Genre/Influences: Indie-Noise, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Skiska Skooper is a Belgian trio, which released their second album “Surreality Check” already a while ago now (2020).
Content: “Surreality Check” features 9 songs, taking off with a brutal assault of heavy guitar power, fast drum sections and enraged vocal parts. I think the definition ‘Indie-Noise’ is totally appropriate but I also notice a darker and Industrial driven approach.
+ + + : “Surreality Check” is a harsh production carried by impressive, powerful and devastating guitar parts accompanied by frenetic drums while synth arrangements are adding the final touch to the work. There’s also something to say about the evil and passionate vocals’ production, which is totally matching with the sonic aggression. You can’t totally label Skiska Skooper and that’s rather a reference; anarchistic noise terrorists doing their own thing!
– – – : There’s a kind of ‘ballad’ song right in the midst of the tracklist, which has nothing in common with the rest of the work.
Conclusion: When you’re mixing Sonic Youth, Big Black and Nirvana together you might get an idea how Skiska Skooper sounds!
Best songs: “Dreamgazer”, “Plastic Mastermind”, “Northern Escort”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist & Label: www.facebook.com/skiskaskooper
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether