Skiska Skooper – Surreality Check (Album – SS Records)

Genre/Influences: Indie-Noise, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Skiska Skooper is a Belgian trio, which released their second album “Surreality Check” already a while ago now (2020).

Content: “Surreality Check” features 9 songs, taking off with a brutal assault of heavy guitar power, fast drum sections and enraged vocal parts. I think the definition ‘Indie-Noise’ is totally appropriate but I also notice a darker and Industrial driven approach.

+ + + : “Surreality Check” is a harsh production carried by impressive, powerful and devastating guitar parts accompanied by frenetic drums while synth arrangements are adding the final touch to the work. There’s also something to say about the evil and passionate vocals’ production, which is totally matching with the sonic aggression. You can’t totally label Skiska Skooper and that’s rather a reference; anarchistic noise terrorists doing their own thing!

– – – : There’s a kind of ‘ballad’ song right in the midst of the tracklist, which has nothing in common with the rest of the work.

Conclusion: When you’re mixing Sonic Youth, Big Black and Nirvana together you might get an idea how Skiska Skooper sounds!

Best songs: “Dreamgazer”, “Plastic Mastermind”, “Northern Escort”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist & Label: www.facebook.com/skiskaskooper