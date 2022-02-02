Erasure cancels remaining shows in UK & Europe, South America and North America
Erasure have announced that they are cancelling the upcoming UK & European, South American and North American legs of The Neon Tour.
In a statement the band says: “We are very sorry to announce that, due to unexpected family circumstances beyond anyone’s control, we have had to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel the remaining stages of The Neon Tour and we will therefore no longer be playing our planned shows in the UK & Europe, South America or North America this year. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”
The band confirms that both Vince Clarke and Andy Bell are well. “Although bitterly disappointed to be forced to cancel the rest of the tour, (we) send (our) sincere apologies to anyone affected by the cancellations. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being able to play to everyone again soon.”
This is quite a hard blow for the band as they already had to reschedule, postpone, reschedule etc a lot of their shows due to the pandemic.
