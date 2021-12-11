Sjöblom – Demons (Album – Reptile Music)

Genre/Influences: Indie-Pop/Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Demons” is the second album by Swedish artist Johan Sjöblom Eliot aka Sjöblom. He’s also involved with The Exploding Boy, but now strikes back with this new work, which comes five years after the debut album “6”. The opus was preceded by three singles.

Content: Sjöblom brings a mix of Pop and Rock in a pure Indie-approach. Some songs also reveal some 80s influences. The work has been accomplished with a good balance between guitar playing and electronics. There’s a twist between sweet- and a few harder songs. One of the songs features female backing vocals.

+ + + : “Demons” is a pretty accessible album featuring a diversified tracklist. The main strength of the album for sure is the elevating effect of some choruses. The best tracks are right at the end and especially “A Thousand Words” is worthy of examination. I like the guitar playing, which is more explicit while the song is carried by a cool chorus. The title song is another attention grabber featuring female backing vocals. This song is more into emotion. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the sober, but artistic digipak.

– – – : The previously released singles (cf. “Telephone”, “Tape” and “Brand New Life”) can’t really convince me and are rather disappointing compared to other songs. However, the album is missing a true potential hit.

Conclusion: “Demons” sounds a bit like a master key; easy listening music for a wider audience.

Best songs: “A Thousand Words”, “Demons”, “The Storm”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/sjoblomofficial

Label: www.reptile-music.net / www.facebook.com/reptile.music