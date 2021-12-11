Sjöblom – Demons (Album – Reptile Music)

December 11, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Indie-Pop/Rock. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: “Demons” is the second album by Swedish artist…

Genre/Influences: Indie-Pop/Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Demons” is the second album by Swedish artist Johan Sjöblom Eliot aka Sjöblom. He’s also involved with The Exploding Boy, but now strikes back with this new work, which comes five years after the debut album “6”. The opus was preceded by three singles.

Content: Sjöblom brings a mix of Pop and Rock in a pure Indie-approach. Some songs also reveal some 80s influences. The work has been accomplished with a good balance between guitar playing and electronics. There’s a twist between sweet- and a few harder songs. One of the songs features female backing vocals.

+ + + : “Demons” is a pretty accessible album featuring a diversified tracklist. The main strength of the album for sure is the elevating effect of some choruses. The best tracks are right at the end and especially “A Thousand Words” is worthy of examination. I like the guitar playing, which is more explicit while the song is carried by a cool chorus. The title song is another attention grabber featuring female backing vocals. This song is more into emotion. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the sober, but artistic digipak.

– – – : The previously released singles (cf. “Telephone”, “Tape” and “Brand New Life”) can’t really convince me and are rather disappointing compared to other songs. However, the album is missing a true potential hit.

Conclusion: “Demons” sounds a bit like a master key; easy listening music for a wider audience.

Best songs: “A Thousand Words”, “Demons”, “The Storm”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/sjoblomofficial

Label: www.reptile-music.net / www.facebook.com/reptile.music


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

December 10, 2021 bernard
Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single 'Porcelain' from forthcoming new album

Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single ‘Porcelain’ from forthcoming new album

December 10, 2021 bernard
:Wumpscut: to re-release ':Wreath of Barbs:' and 'Body Census' on vinyl

:Wumpscut: to re-release ‘:Wreath of Barbs:’ and ‘Body Census’ on vinyl

December 10, 2021 bernard
Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

December 9, 2021 bernard
Rhys Fulber launches new video for the track 'Fragility' from his new solo album 'Brutal Nature'

Rhys Fulber launches new video for the track ‘Fragility’ from his new solo album ‘Brutal Nature’

December 9, 2021 bernard