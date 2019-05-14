Siva Six to remix Theatre of Tragedy track ‘Forever is the World’ for ‘Remixed’ album

Out on July 12th 2019 via AFM Records on coloured double vinyl and digipak CD (available here on Amazon) is the Theatre Of Tragedy album “Remixed”. The Greek dark electro act Siva Six was invited to remix the track “Forever is the World”.

Siva Six joins a lit of other reputable artists such as Das Ich, VNV Nation, Icon Of Coil, Funker Vogt who revived those hit tracks in their own interpretation.

Here’s what the band says about the project: “We in Theatre of Tragedy have always been interested in a variated range of musical styles ranging from electronic music, through rock and to more extreme metal. This has been a huge part in creating the sound of the band over the years. Since the foundation of the band we have had a fascination for other people’s interpretation of our music. How others perceive our sound and compositions.”

It was in 2010, when Theatre Of Tragedy announced their break-up and drew a line under their impressive career. This year, the Norwegian artists return with a compilation of different remixes of their biggest successes.

Fans will definitely want to order the below double vinyl.

