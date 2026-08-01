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Hungarian artist István Gazdag has built a solid reputation within the EBM scene through his primary project, First Aid 4 Souls. A true workaholic, he is also active with side projects such as First Aid Tech. Two years ago, he released the outstanding debut album “Tech Under Your Skin” under this moniker. That impressive work is now followed by a new release featuring—once again—no fewer than 22 tracks.

The influences remain largely unchanged. István Gazdag continues to experiment freely with a wide range of styles, moving from EBM—inevitably inviting comparisons to Front Line Assembly—to Tribal and Psy-Trance elements that occasionally evoke the spirit of Juno Reactor. Acid sequences emerge throughout the album, while guitar passages provide yet another subtle nod to the latter’s signature sound. Despite these obvious influences, First Aid Tech never comes across as derivative. Instead, the music feels like a seamless fusion of the various styles this sound guru effortlessly combines. There are no vocals, although carefully selected samples add extra depth and variety. The tracks frequently exude a menacing atmosphere that perfectly complements the album’s dark overall mood. Once again, Gazdag delivers a meticulously crafted production that merges boundless creativity with sophisticated, high-tech production values.

To my ears, this new opus plays like the imaginary soundtrack to a “Matrix”-esque film. Above all, however, it stands as a brilliant, elaborate, and deeply immersive obscure Electro production. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Play My Game”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/play-my-game

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