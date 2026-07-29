Ann Arbor krautrock band Fling II release new single “Ilia” from their third album, “3,” out August 21, 2026 on We Are Busy Bodies.

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Ann Arbor, Michigan krautrock band Fling II release a new single, “Ilia,” on July 29, 2026, taken from their third studio album, “3,” due August 21 via We Are Busy Bodies. The track follows lead single “lau,” shared in June, and continues the band’s run of albums simply titled by number: “fling ii” (2022), “2” (2024), and now “3.”

“Ilia” runs six minutes and returns to what the band calls its familiar “FM shoals of harmonically open integers, 8-bit bells, and lush string pads.” The album mixes krautrock repetition, pedal-steel textures, and new-age atmosphere, recorded over two days at Willis Sound in Willis, Michigan, the same studio used for its two predecessors.

About the album “3”

“3” holds six tracks: “lau,” “inke,” “bant,” “beem,” “ilia,” and “mago.” Fling II describes the record as “an album entirely diegetic to the experience of making itself,” built without an eye toward what listeners might want. Introducing lead single “lau” in June, the band said: “‘lau’ is a loose ode to the time I’m pretty sure I saw Laurie Spiegel in Tribeca feeding a pigeon while I ordered a cortadito.”

<a href="https://fling2.bandcamp.com/album/3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">3 by Fling II</a>

“3” will be released on LP and digitally through the Toronto label We Are Busy Bodies on August 21, 2026.

About Fling II

Fling II is a project centered on Ann Arbor, Michigan musician Brad Gowland (drums, modular synths), who records and performs with Richard Murphy (guitar), Adam Narimatsu (keyboards), Justin Reed (bass), and Dave Van Dusen (guitar). The band’s self-titled debut, “fling ii,” arrived in October 2022, followed by “2” in October 2024, both recorded at Willis Sound in Willis, Michigan and both released through Black Sweat Records. Its sound has drawn comparisons to the motorik pulse of Neu!, the rhythmic repetition of Can, and the cosmic drift of Ashra and Cluster.

“3,” the closing chapter of what the band calls its “triptych” of albums, arrives August 21, 2026 on We Are Busy Bodies, preceded by the singles “lau” and “Ilia.”

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