Immersion, the duo of Colin Newman (Wire) and Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact), release the album “What Is Lost Will Return” on 4 September via swim~.

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Immersion, the electronic duo of Wire‘s Colin Newman and Minimal Compact‘s Malka Spigel, will release the album “What Is Lost Will Return” on September 4 via their own label, swim~. The record follows 2025’s “WTF??” and is the duo’s second “pure” Immersion release in as many years.

The first single, “We Don’t Need Your Validation,” is out now with an official video. Newman and Spigel have described the track as being about “seeking validation in all the wrong places.” The album’s eight tracks are “Nephology,” “Breaking Free, Diversity, Evolution,” “We Don’t Need Your Validation,” “Megafauna,” “What Is Lost Will Return,” “Childsplay,” “Radio Signals” and “Frequencies & Echoes.” Core duo Newman and Spigel are joined on the record by drummer Matt Schulz (Holy Fuck), featured across several tracks, with Ed Chivers (AK/DK) guesting on drums on “Breaking Free, Diversity, Evolution.”

Where “WTF??” leaned into disorientation, “What Is Lost Will Return” searches for what endures. Newman and Spigel describe the record as invoking “a poignant mixture of joy and melancholy.” “What Is Lost Will Return” is confirmed on vinyl LP and CD through swim~, alongside digital formats; the vinyl edition is pressed across two sides, with “Nephology” through “Megafauna” on side A and “What Is Lost Will Return” through “Frequencies & Echoes” on side B.

The album arrives ahead of Immersion’s third UK tour since 2024.

About Immersion

Immersion is the long-running duo of Colin Newman, singer and guitarist of English post-punk band Wire, and Malka Spigel, formerly of Israeli post-punk group Minimal Compact; the two are also creative and life partners and run swim~ together. Immersion began in 1994, releasing albums on swim~ and staging video-driven live performances at venues including London’s Royal Festival Hall and New York’s Knitting Factory, before the project went dormant between 1999 and 2016.

Since its 2016 return, Immersion has expanded into an ongoing series of collaborative “Nanocluster” albums and events, working with artists including Tarwater, Laetitia Sadier, Ulrich Schnauss, Scanner, Thor Harris, Cubzoa and SUSS; the latest instalment, “Nanocluster Vol. 3,” featured SUSS and was released in January 2025. Newman and Spigel also record together as Githead. In July 2025, Immersion announced the album “WTF??”, their first “pure,” non-collaborative release in that run. “What Is Lost Will Return,” out September 4, 2026 via swim~, is its follow-up and marks the duo’s third UK tour since 2024.

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