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Mexico City-based act My Black Heart Machine has released a new album, Luminance, on Bandcamp. The band describes its own sound as “dark alternative.” The nine-track record went up on 14 July 2026, led by the single “We Should.”

<a href="https://myblackheartmachine.bandcamp.com/album/luminance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Luminance by My Black Heart Machine</a>

“Luminance” comprises nine tracks: “Bittersweet,” “Your Last Breath,” “Everytime,” “We Should,” “The Last Thing I’ll See,” “All Hail You,” “Your Shattered Mind,” “Luminance,” and “A Warm Light.” The album is available as a digital release through Bandcamp.

My Black Heart Machine pairs ‘Luminance’ with a ‘We Should’ video

The album’s first single, “We Should,” comes with an official music video posted to My Black Heart Machine’s own YouTube channel.

About My Black Heart Machine

My Black Heart Machine is the project of Camilo Montenegro, a composer, producer, and mixing engineer based in Mexico City, Mexico. Montenegro writes, arranges, and performs the material under the My Black Heart Machine name. The project’s prior album, “Anonymous Confessions,” came out on 2 January 2024 and ran ten tracks. “Luminance” is My Black Heart Machine’s newest full-length, released independently through Bandcamp.

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