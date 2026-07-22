July 23, 2026

Sierra Veins announces international tour for 2026/2027

Britta Pirkko July 22, 2026

French darkwave/EBM artist Sierra Veins launches an international tour in August 2026, covering Europe before joining Carpenter Brut in Australia.

Sierra Veins live photo by Lily Rault

Sierra Veins live photo by Lily Rault

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French darkwave/EBM artist Sierra Veins will kick off an extensive international tour on August 11, 2026, bringing her mix of darkwave, EBM and techno-inspired electronics to audiences across Europe before heading to Australia in January 2027. The Sierra Veins tour 2026 opens in Vienna, Austria, and runs through the autumn before the artist crosses the globe for a run of Australian dates.

The European leg begins at Arena Wien in Vienna and includes festival appearances at Motocultor Festival in Carhaix, France, and Germany’s NCN Festival in Deutzen, alongside headline club dates across Germany, France and Italy.

The tour then continues in Australia, where Sierra Veins will join Carpenter Brut as the supporting act for three shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, before wrapping up the run with an appearance at Froth & Fury Festival in Adelaide.

Tour dates for Sierra Veins

2026:

  • August 11 – Arena Wien – Vienna, Austria
  • August 15 – Motocultor Festival – Carhaix, France
  • September 2 – Kulttempel – Oberhausen, Germany
  • September 3 – Z-Bau – Nuremberg, Germany
  • September 4 – NCN Festival – Deutzen, Germany
  • September 6 – Strom – Munich, Germany
  • October 9 – Le Brise Glace – Annecy, France
  • October 10 – NotteTempio – Modena, Italy
  • October 11 – Audiodrome Live Club – Turin, Italy

2027:

  • January 27 – supporting Carpenter Brut – The Princess Theatre – Brisbane, Australia
  • January 28 – supporting Carpenter Brut – Liberty Hall – Sydney, Australia
  • January 29 – supporting Carpenter Brut – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia
  • January 30 – Froth & Fury Festival – Adelaide, Australia

About Sierra Veins

Sierra Veins is a French artist based in Paris who began releasing music in 2017. Her early singles “Gone” and “Unbroken” arrived in 2019, followed by her debut album, “A Story of Anger,” in 2023, which featured collaborations with Carpenter Brut, HEALTH and Gunship. In May 2025 the project changed its name from Sierra to Sierra Veins. Her second album, “In the Name of Blood,” was released on November 7, 2025.

The upcoming tour dates mark the next stage of live activity following that album’s release, with the Sierra Veins tour 2026 taking the artist from European clubs and festivals to a support slot with Carpenter Brut across Australia and a closing festival date in Adelaide.

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