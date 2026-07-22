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French darkwave/EBM artist Sierra Veins will kick off an extensive international tour on August 11, 2026, bringing her mix of darkwave, EBM and techno-inspired electronics to audiences across Europe before heading to Australia in January 2027. The Sierra Veins tour 2026 opens in Vienna, Austria, and runs through the autumn before the artist crosses the globe for a run of Australian dates.

The European leg begins at Arena Wien in Vienna and includes festival appearances at Motocultor Festival in Carhaix, France, and Germany’s NCN Festival in Deutzen, alongside headline club dates across Germany, France and Italy.

The tour then continues in Australia, where Sierra Veins will join Carpenter Brut as the supporting act for three shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, before wrapping up the run with an appearance at Froth & Fury Festival in Adelaide.

Tour dates for Sierra Veins

2026:

August 11 – Arena Wien – Vienna, Austria

August 15 – Motocultor Festival – Carhaix, France

September 2 – Kulttempel – Oberhausen, Germany

September 3 – Z-Bau – Nuremberg, Germany

September 4 – NCN Festival – Deutzen, Germany

September 6 – Strom – Munich, Germany

October 9 – Le Brise Glace – Annecy, France

October 10 – NotteTempio – Modena, Italy

October 11 – Audiodrome Live Club – Turin, Italy

2027:

January 27 – supporting Carpenter Brut – The Princess Theatre – Brisbane, Australia

January 28 – supporting Carpenter Brut – Liberty Hall – Sydney, Australia

January 29 – supporting Carpenter Brut – 170 Russell – Melbourne, Australia

January 30 – Froth & Fury Festival – Adelaide, Australia

About Sierra Veins

Sierra Veins is a French artist based in Paris who began releasing music in 2017. Her early singles “Gone” and “Unbroken” arrived in 2019, followed by her debut album, “A Story of Anger,” in 2023, which featured collaborations with Carpenter Brut, HEALTH and Gunship. In May 2025 the project changed its name from Sierra to Sierra Veins. Her second album, “In the Name of Blood,” was released on November 7, 2025.

The upcoming tour dates mark the next stage of live activity following that album’s release, with the Sierra Veins tour 2026 taking the artist from European clubs and festivals to a support slot with Carpenter Brut across Australia and a closing festival date in Adelaide.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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