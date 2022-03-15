SHXCXCHCXSH – Kongestion (Album – Avian)

Background/Info: SwedishSHXCXCHCXSH is back on track and joined hands again with avian to unleash their new album.

Content: “Kongestion” covers a wide range of electronic grounds. That’s maybe why this duo is sometimes defined as ‘Abstract-Techno’, but they move from Minimal-Electronics accentuated by heavy sound blasts to a mix of Techno and Power-Noise to ‘softer’, dreamy passages.

+ + + : “Kongestion” is maybe one of the band’s most accessible projects. I especially enjoyed the minimalism of the work achieved with noticeable sound treatments. The opening cut “Kong” is a great cut, but I mainly recommend the final one “Tion”. It all sounds simple, but the power is emerging from the sound treatments. I also recommend listening to the colder and wafting “Stio”. 

– – – : It’s not an easy thing to catch the work of this project; it all sounds a bit anarchistic so you need a few listens to get into it. 

Conclusion: SHXCXCHCXSH remains a sonic enigma, but those Swedes clearly try to do things a different way.

Best songs: “Tion”, “Kong”, “Stio”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/shxcxchcxsh

Label: www.a-v-n.com / www.facebook.com/AvianUK


