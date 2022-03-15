SHXCXCHCXSH – Kongestion (Album – Avian)
Genre/Influences: Techno, Minimal-Electro, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: SwedishSHXCXCHCXSH is back on track and joined…
Genre/Influences: Techno, Minimal-Electro, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: SwedishSHXCXCHCXSH is back on track and joined hands again with avian to unleash their new album.
Content: “Kongestion” covers a wide range of electronic grounds. That’s maybe why this duo is sometimes defined as ‘Abstract-Techno’, but they move from Minimal-Electronics accentuated by heavy sound blasts to a mix of Techno and Power-Noise to ‘softer’, dreamy passages.
+ + + : “Kongestion” is maybe one of the band’s most accessible projects. I especially enjoyed the minimalism of the work achieved with noticeable sound treatments. The opening cut “Kong” is a great cut, but I mainly recommend the final one “Tion”. It all sounds simple, but the power is emerging from the sound treatments. I also recommend listening to the colder and wafting “Stio”.
– – – : It’s not an easy thing to catch the work of this project; it all sounds a bit anarchistic so you need a few listens to get into it.
Conclusion: SHXCXCHCXSH remains a sonic enigma, but those Swedes clearly try to do things a different way.
Best songs: “Tion”, “Kong”, “Stio”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/shxcxchcxsh
Label: www.a-v-n.com / www.facebook.com/AvianUK
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether