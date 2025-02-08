Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In 1979, Warner Bros. Records planned to release the debut album by Public Image Ltd. (PiL), “First Issue” (1978), in the United States. However, the label deemed the album’s sound way too uncommercial for the American market. In response, the band re-recorded and remixed several tracks during sessions for their subsequent album, “Metal Box”, aiming to create a version more suitable for U.S. audiences. Despite this Warner Bros. ultimately canceled the release, and the alternative U.S. mix remained unreleased for decades.

Even worse, the alternative U.S. mix was believed lost until a misfiled tape was accidentally discovered in the Warner Bros. vaults. This version features different mixes and re-recordings of tracks from the original debut, including “Swan Lake” (also known as “Death Disco”).

In 2013, the original “First Issue” album received its first official U.S. release through Light in the Attic Records. However, the alternative U.S. mix remained unreleased until now.

The alternative U.S. mix of “First Issue” is set for an exclusive release on Record Store Day 2025 (April 12th), limited to 5,500 copies. This edition also features different sleeve artwork (see above) compared to the original version.

Tracklist:

Theme Annalisa Public Image Low Life Attack Swan Lake

To compare, the debut album by Public Image Ltd., “First Issue”, released in Europe in December 1978, featured the following tracklist:

Fodderstompf – 7:47 Theme – 9:10 Religion I – 1:26 Religion II – 5:51 Annalisa – 6:04 Public Image – 3:01 Low Life – 3:37 Attack – 2:55

About Public Image Ltd.

Public Image Ltd. (PiL) formed in 1978, and was founded by John Lydon after his tenure with the Sex Pistols. The original lineup featured guitarist Keith Levene, bassist Jah Wobble, and drummer Jim Walker. Their debut single, “Public Image”, released in October 1978, reached number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

The debut album, “First Issue”, released in December 1978, offered an abrasive, bass-heavy sound that drew on dub, noise, progressive rock, and disco. The follow-up, “Metal Box” (1979), pushed their sound further into the avant-garde and is often regarded as one of the most important albums of the post-punk era.

Over time, PiL’s lineup evolved, with Lydon remaining the consistent member. The band’s discography includes albums such as “The Flowers of Romance” (1981), “Album” (1986), and “Happy?” (1987). After a hiatus in the 1990s, PiL reformed in 2009 and released “This Is PiL” (2012), “What the World Needs Now…” (2015) and “End of World” (2023).

