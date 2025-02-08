Polarlicht – Unforgotten Dreams (Digital Album – Danse Macabre)
Polarlicht is a relatively young project born from the collaboration between Alastrelle (Dead Souls Rising) and Marx (Antigluck). Late last year, they released their debut album, a collection of ten tracks that blend unpolished, Pop-infused elements with a broader Electro/Wave-Pop aesthetic. Alastrelle’s enchanting vocals remain a defining feature, lending a distinctive character to the music.
The album navigates a diverse sonic landscape, at times embracing a more ominous atmosphere that even ventures into EBM-inspired basslines. Notably, the harder-edged tracks stand out as the strongest moments. However, the album also includes several weaker songs that lack standout highlights, ultimately suffering from an absence of a true climax.
That said, Polarlicht shows undeniable potential. While this debut may not fully capture their capabilities, it hints at something greater on the horizon. I’d say—keep going. (Rating:6½).
Listen to “In A Row”:
https://polarlicht.bandcamp.com/track/in-a-row
