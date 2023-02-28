She Pleasures HerSelf returns with 3rd album, ‘Latex’

She Pleasures HerSelf (SPHS), the Lisbon ,Portugal based new wave-ish act which formed in 2016, is back with their newest, third, album called “Latex”, out now on Manic Depression Records.

The founding trio – David Francisco (synths/guitars), Nuno Francisco (drums/programming), and Nuno Varudo (vocals/bass) – all gained experience in other formations and released various digital singles before being picked up by Manic Depression Records. Nowadays the band consists of 4 people including Leticia on live synths.

Musically the band mixes new wave, goth, 70`s/80s and post punk adding that ‘little’ touch of fetish.

Their debut album “Fetish” was released on Manic Depression Records in 2017 and was followed by the 2019 release “XXX” also on Manic Depression Records.

Here’s the new album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://shepleasuresherself.bandcamp.com/album/latex">LATEX by SHE PLEASURES HERSELF</a>

And here are 4 videos the band released from this new album. Some are age-restricted.