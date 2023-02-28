Dark rock band Dol from Finland releases second single from upcoming ‘Amor Brutale’ EP

(Photo by Maria Ilonen) The Finnish dark rock act Dol is to release its second EP “Amor Brutale” later this spring. Out now is the second single “Hand Of Hate” from the upcoming mini album together with a video for the track.

The song was originally written back in late 2020 by Dol vocalist/ guitarist Eero “Mc” Veri, who wanted to find a new sound, that would define the musical direction for the new EP. The result was heavier and darker than the band’s previous work including much more programmed synths and samples.

“Lyrically, the song is a dark self reflection on the feeling that sometimes you don’t deserve happiness and that any happiness you might experience will ultimately end in tears,” says the band.

For now check the video for “Hand Of Hate”.