Terzo debuts with darkwave / shoegaze ‘Cymbeline’ single

(Photo by Johan Lundsten) Out now is the debut single from the darkwave/shoegaze/post-rock duo Terzo. The single is taken from their debut album which you can expect on April 21st.

“Cymbeline” is actually a unique cover of a 1991 song by the Celtic/world music singer-songwriter and composer Loreena McKennit, which has a lyric lifted from the William Shakespeare play of the same name. “We had a feeling that we could make something interesting with it,” says Lindahl. “Karl did most of the instrumental work, guitars and programming, while I recorded my vocal in one take. This song means so much to us because it was the first thing we did as a duo and I think we just sort of understood that we could do great things together.”

Terzo – referring to the Italian word ‘the third’ – consists of the duo Karl Clinton (former bassist in post-punk act Diskoteket, plus co-founder of improvisational project Tsantsa) and Billie Lindahl (lead singer and guitarist in dream pop/dark folk act Promise and the Monster).

“Terzo was born out of a discussion about songs we mutually liked and a wish to try a different work process to our then current projects; we wanted to do whatever we wanted without restrictions, using our obsession and gut feeling as guidance,” the band says.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Below is the official video for “Cymbeline”.