Serbian industrial act dreDDup released new music video, ‘Margot’s Not Dead’

Serbian industrial rock band dreDDup has a new music video out for the track “Margot’s Not Dead” from their latest “Romance of Romans” studio album. Although the band changed its sound through decades of work, their latest album brings back the old industrial electronics to life.

This year dreDDup celebrates its 25 years of active playing so the plan is to shoot 10 music videos for some old songs, as we reported earlier, and they are planing to shoot 7 more videos until the end of this year. The new video was directed by film director Mihajlo Obrenov, and was shot in their home town of Novi Sad and in Bratislava (Slovakia).

Here’s the video.

You can check out the full “Romance of Romans” album below.

<a href="https://dreddup.bandcamp.com/album/romance-of-romans-2021">Romance of Romans [2021] by dreDDup</a>

About dreDDup

dreDDup is based in Novi Sad, Serbia and has been active since June 1997. Their first release, “Abnormal Walz”, featured a sound ranging from experimental electronics and techno to electro punk. It was followed by their first full-length album, “Mr Borndead’s Feast” which was released in 2004. In August 2007 the band landed the album “Future Porn Machine” offering a crossover sound. From that moment on, dreDDup labeled their music as being ‘massacre industrial’. The third album, “El Conquistadors”, came out late in 2008, the 4th was released in February 2011 simply titled “dreDDup” again offering a crossover of multiple electronic genres. Their fifth album was released in 2012 celebrating their 15th anniversary.

In late 2013 the band started working on their new record entitled “I dreamt of a Dragon” which was released at the end of 2014. For this album they abandoned their aggressive style of music and went for a more electronic and commercial sound. The album was self-released and the track “Etika” which was available on the free “Face The Beat: Session 2” compilation featured the legendary Dario Seraval from the Croatian/Slovenian cult industrial band Borghesia on vocals. It was one of 3 songs that the industrial outfit dreDDup sent us for inclusion on the compilation.