Dark electro project Nezhiletz lands all new single ‘Davaj Molchat’

September 1, 2022 bernard

Out now via the German label SkyQode is the brand new single “Davaj Molchat” (“Let’s Keep Silent”) by the one-man dark electro project Nezhiletz. Nezhiletz is the dark alter ego of Igor Zhukov, who was the frontman of now defunct dark electro act Sleetgrout. With Nezhiletz he explores other territories of dark electronic music like witch house, trip-hop and the like.

“Davaj Molchat” is the first one in a series of singles taken off an as-of-yet-untitled EP due later this Autumn.

Here’s the video.

And here is the release via Bandcamp where you also get the instrumental version of the track.


