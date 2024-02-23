Previously, we reported that the Serbian industrial band dreDDup initiated a project in 2022 to produce music videos for their older tracks, marking their 25th anniversary. They created a total of 10 videos, dedicating one to a song from each of their ten albums.

In their 27th year, dreDDup will continue this initiative by producing additional videos for their earlier songs. The latest video, made for the 2006 track “Not From Here”, a song frequently featured in their live performances, marks the beginning of this new series.

The video incorporates vintage analog photographs from dreDDup concerts around the time the song was originally released and promoted, a period characterized by the prevalent use of film photography. With the band not having extensively documented their concerts through video at the time, they utilized artificial intelligence to animate these still images, creating a dynamic video narrative.

The footage for this new video includes previously unreleased photographs from the band’s archives, alongside recent live video clips and AI-generated imagery. The song “Not From Here” has been remastered to meet contemporary production standards. Mihajlo Obrenov directed the video, continuing his role in the band’s visual presentations.