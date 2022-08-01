Serbian industrial act dreDDup release new music videos for the 2011 track ‘Mr.Fooz’ and for the 2016 track ‘Lust Supper’

Serbian industrial act dreDDup have been busy this year shooting a lot of music videos for their 25 anniversary celebration year. Their main idea was to celebrate their bands birthday at the end of the year by shooting 10 music videos for old songs during the year.

Out now are 2 brand new videos. The first, the 4th, is for the song “Mr.Fooz” from their 4th album “dreDDup” from 2011. The music video is done in the stop motion technique, using a lot of legos and the whole production lasted for more than a month while 7600 separate frames were animated photo by photo. The music video was directed by Mihajlo Obrenov. Next is “Lust Supper”, from their 7th album “DeathOven (Rebels Have No Kings)” from 2016. Also this music video was directed by Mihajlo Obrenov.

Here are a number of stills from the two videos.

Check out the videos for “Mr. Fooz” and “Lust Supper”.

dreDDup is based in Novi Sad, Serbia and has been active since June 1997. Their first release, “Abnormal Walz”, featured a sound ranging from experimental electronics and techno to electro punk. It was followed by their first full-length album, “Mr Borndead’s Feast” which was released in 2004. In August 2007 the band landed the album “Future Porn Machine” offering a crossover sound. From that moment on, dreDDup labeled their music as being ‘massacre industrial’. The third album, “El Conquistadors”, came out late in 2008, the 4th was released in February 2011 simply titled “dreDDup” again offering a crossover of multiple electronic genres. Their fifth album was released in 2012 celebrating their 15th anniversary.

In late 2013 the band started working on their new record entitled “I dreamt of a Dragon” which was released at the end of 2014. For this album they abandoned their aggressive style of music and went for a more electronic and commercial sound. The album was self-released and the track “Etika” which was available on the free “Face The Beat: Session 2” compilation featured the legendary Dario Seraval from the Croatian/Slovenian cult industrial band Borghesia on vocals. It was one of 3 songs that the industrial outfit dreDDup sent us for inclusion on the compilation.

You can get the full “dreDDup” album from 2011 followed by a free download of “DeathOven (Rebels Have No Kings)” from 2016 right below.

<a href="https://dreddup.bandcamp.com/album/dreddup-2011">dreDDup [2011] by dreDDup</a>

<a href="https://dreddup.bandcamp.com/album/deathoven-rebels-have-no-kings-2016">DeathOven (Rebels Have No Kings) [2016] by dreDDup</a>