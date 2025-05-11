Ajna – Algol (Digital/CD Album – Winter-Light)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Chris F. has already released a lot of work under his musical alter-ego Ajna on established labels such as Cyclic Law, Cryo Chamber, Reverse Alignment and also Winter-Light where this new work appeared. In addition to the digital version of 16 songs, the work is also available as a double CD.

“Algol” is inspired by astral themes and especially by the demon star. That astral aspect is also often reflected in the titles of the pieces and the atmosphere that this American artist creates. The debut song is an absolute feast for the ears of all Dark-Ambient and Cinematic lovers. It is an overwhelming sound production of deep, humming, sound waves that progressively rise. This is perhaps the best song I have ever heard from Ajna. Similar, elaborated, blasting, songs follow. An apocalyptic atmosphere gradually forms where numerous field recordings add extra power to the whole. But Ajna also brings subtle sound arrangements; small details that you almost have to listen to with headphones to be able to measure their full power. It creates a strong visual impression where you sometimes get the feeling of having ended up in the endless universe.

In all fairness, I must also admit that there are also several, more monotonous songs to listen to. That is why they are not bad, but sometimes I miss a climax here. This is undoubtedly a must-have for Ajna fans and a strong record in general. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Hidden One Of The Abyss”:

https://ajna1.bandcamp.com/track/hidden-one-of-the-abyss

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

