Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Kristianstad-based duo Makt i Rockar will release their debut album “Inget För Givet” in late March 2026 on Echoknocks Records, presenting what they describe as Swedish hospital EBM. The 12-track album was self-produced at Granite 8 Studio 1.

Echoknocks Records is a record label producing EBM and synth music since 2005. The label is the home to Autodafeh, Endless Shame, Vince, Agrezzior, and Makt i Rockar.

The lead single “Pussel” is already available as a preview.

<a href="https://makt-i-rockar.bandcamp.com/album/inget-f-r-givet" rel="noopener">Inget För Givet by Makt I Rockar</a>

About Makt i Rockar

To stay in tune with the promo pictures the duo says jokingly that “the project grew out of the psychiatric wards of Skåne, where two staff members in white coats found an old drum machine and a synth in the brain lab and began shaping tracks built on bass and repetitive rhythms.” Their lyrics revolve around ward life: walker racing in hospital corridors, and the night staff’s coffee routines.

In short, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is never far away! “Creating this album was our way of drawing a blueprint for the world we don’t want to live in,” the duo adds.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)