Rummelsnuff & Christian Asbach – Äquatortaufe (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Pop, EBM, Marching Band.

Format: Digital, CD, 2 Vinyls, Cassette.

Background/Info: Five years have passed since the last Rummelsnuff-album, which was already featuring Christian Asbach. The new work reveals sixteen cuts of pure fun.

Content: Rummelsnuff remains the weirdest and most surprising formation from this underground scene. The success story of the band is 99% spread over homeland Germany and that’s mainly because of the German vocals. The lyrics are totally fun and hilarious, which fits with the sound of Rummelsnuff. It remains a challenge defining the sound of this formation, which rather sounds as the offspring between Electronics, Pop, Folk and influences of Marching Band. One of the songs features the chorus sung in French, the pronunciation of some words being too fun to be true.

+ + + : Rummelsnuff remains a challenge, but also an original formation. There’s only one Rummelsnuff and it’s an antidote to Dark-Electronics, Industrial, gothic and related music genres. Rummelsnuff makes people happy and gets them into dance; it’s music for tough sailors with a sugar heart. The song “Berlinverbot” is my personal favorite; sounding a bit more Electro-like and into Pop.

– – – : It remains a mystery to me why Rummelsnuff is so much appreciated and recognized in Germany, but it’s remains fun and that’s what people need today!

Conclusion: If you feel depressed and you can’t laugh anymore, try Rummelsnuff; better than all antidepressants!

Best songs: “Berlinverbot”, “Feuerwehr”, “vacances”, Vater”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.rummelsnuff.com / www.facebook.com/Rummelsnuff

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel