Morego – Monopsychism (Album – Iono Lounge)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, IDM, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This is the fourth full length album by Morego Dimmer. The Iranian artist/producer is involved with several projects, the Dark-Ambient driven Xerxes The Dark being the most familiar name. This new Morego-work is inspired by ‘the belief that all single atoms in the universe are connected to each other and made from one source’. The album features three parts, each part featuring three tracks.

Content: Morego already took me by surprise and especially the previous work “Astrophile” was a brilliant exposure of the artist’s music skills. “Monopsychism” holds on to some of the main elements like slow, down-tempo rhythms and astral atmospheres and bleeps. The main difference –and evolution, probably is the more Cinematographic approach, which comes mainly through during the second part of the work.

+ + + : The album is a new fascinating experience for its diversity, switching from slow, sensual rhythms towards pure cinematographic passages. I like the down-tempo tracks, “Unity” being a fantastic piece of music. This track reminds me of a darker edit of Delerium and is accomplished with many little details. The album has been composed with great sound-sculptures and overwhelming atmospheres.

– – – : I can’t say I prefer this new opus instead of “Astrophile”, but it definitely features one of the best cuts I’ve heard by Morego. I’m missing the IDM elements, which have been mainly replaced by Cinematographic passages.

Conclusion: Morego simply confirms his talent to create inspiring and accomplished Electro-Ambient music.

Best songs: “Unity”, “Sun Rays In The Forest”, “Washing Memories”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/morego.music

Label: www.ionomusic.com / www.facebook.com/ionolounge