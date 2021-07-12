Rummelsnuff & Asbach release new album ‘Äquatortaufe’ in 2 formats

Out by July 30 is the newest Rummelsnuff & Asbach album “Äquatortaufe”. The album will be available in 2 formats, a limited two coloured 2LP and on CD. The limited edition on two coloured (blue and yellow) double-vinyl comes in a deluxe gatefold sleeve.

You may expect cheeky electro including tracks with titles such as “Eiorschägge” and “Sauerkraut”. The latter is also Rummelsnuff’s first real a cappella song. 16 tracks in total.

About Rummelsnuff

For those readers unknown with Rummelsnuff, he is a German musician and lyricist and the son of a family of renowned musicians (Renate and Peter Baptist).

In the early 1980s, Roger Baptist began experimental work with old keyboards, microphones, drums, a bass guitar and various tape recorders . Under the influence of the Leipzig band Die Art , he founded the band Kein Mitleid in 1987, which was mainly devoted to English-language music. In 1989 he joined the Dresden underground band Friends of the Italian Opera (FDIO) and, as a co-author of Jänz Dittschlag and RJKKHänsch, created numerous songs for the band, including on the record “Um Thron und Liebe” and the CD “Edle Einfalt Stille Größewere”.

After the Friends of Italian Opera broke up in 1992, Baptist founded the EBM and NDH band Automatic Noir, which existed until 1999. After the decline of the project followed several years of abstinence from music. It was his contact with the Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard that made him create the figure of “Rummelsnuff” in 2004. The first album was released in March 2008 on Alfred Hilsberg’s label ZickZack Records.

The rest is history.

About Asbach

Christian Asbach likes to regard himself as oldschool european intellectual and fan of craftsmanship. Trained scholar in the fields of aesthetics and media history, he took the step from theory to the practices of directing, cinematography, and editing.

Besides freelance film work, he sings in Rummelsnuff & Asbach.