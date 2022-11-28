Berlin duo Rummelsnuff & Asbach release ‘Hinterwäldler’

November 28, 2022 bernard
Berlin duo Rummelsnuff & Asbach release'Hinterwäldler'

Out now is the digital / vinyl EP “Hinterwäldler” by the Berlin based duo Rummelsnuff & Asbach. The EP holds Five new songs plus an intro from the Käpt’n and Maat.

“Hinterwäldler” is an homage to the people in sparsely populated areas, with a slightly self-deprecating look at their origins according to the band. Guest star on trumpet is Christian Magnusson.

The cover of the EP was realized by Benny Schubert.

Rummelsnuff (born July 14, 1966 in Grossenhain as Roger Baptist) is a German musician and lyricist who brings electropunk. He is joined here by Christian Abach (born 1976 in Westerwald) who is a German director and singer. He is best known for guest appearances as Maat Asbach in Rummelsnuff.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

Berlin duo Rummelsnuff & Asbach release 'Hinterwäldler'

Berlin duo Rummelsnuff & Asbach release ‘Hinterwäldler’

November 28, 2022 bernard
Phew announces reissue of 1992 album, 'Our Likeness'

Phew announces reissue of 1992 album, ‘Our Likeness’ on Mute Records

November 28, 2022 bernard
Gothic / occult wave duo Raven Said lands new EP, 'Chants To Dissolve'

Gothic / occult wave duo Raven Said lands new EP, ‘Chants To Dissolve’

November 27, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Colossloth: ‘No Rules To Recording Or Playing Music’

November 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
US post-punk / darkwave act Stariana offers all new single and video, 'Paradise Is Lost On You'

US post-punk / darkwave act Stariana offers all new single and video, ‘Paradise Is Lost On You’

November 23, 2022 bernard