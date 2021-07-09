COP International announces compilation album ‘Broken Hearts & Robot Parts II’ feat. Stoneburner, Joy Thieves, Sick Jokes and more

Out now is the brand new COP International Records compilation “Broken Hearts & Robot Parts II” featuring contributions from Stoneburner, Joy Thieves, I Ya Toyah, Silverwalks and Sick Jokes. COP artists Stabbing Westward and Black Needle Noise also contribute remixes. This is the second edition of the label’s regular album compilation series.

“Unlike most label compilations that are fairly hefty volumes, we are going for a concept that opts for a much smaller selection of artists. This allows for a larger spotlight on the selected few and gives us the opportunity to quickly build the series out. Our scene is bursting with creativity and talent and we are honored to present our latest selection to you with snapshots of a vibrant community,” says COP International Records founder Christian Petke.

The Broken Hearts & Robot Parts II tracklisting includes 5 tracks and can be purchased on Bandcamp below.

<a href="https://copinternational.bandcamp.com/album/broken-hearts-robot-parts-ii">Broken Hearts & Robot Parts II by COP International</a>