Ruined Conflict – God & Sinners Part 2 (Mini-Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Future-Pop, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Second mini-album in the “God & Sinners” series by Ruined Conflict. We get six new songs, two remixes and one reworked edit from an early song.

Content: This second part moves on in the line of the first one. Ruined Conflict becomes harder, harsher, and colder. It however remains very accessible music reminding the glorious days of Future-Pop. There are songs reminding me of the power of Leather Strip and yet it remains very Ruined Conflict-like. One of the main songs entitled “We’Ve Comde” has been remixed by Anthony H and SpankTheNun. Last but not least there’s a ”2022”-edit of “Defiance” which was originally released at the debut album “A.R.M.O.R.” (2013).

+ + + : Where will Xavier Morales stop? I’m simply impressed by the way he non-stop improves his work, the global production becoming harder and more professional. The way he mixes harsh and powerful sound treatments and solid bass lines together with the melodic side of Future-Pop is simply impressive. “Anarchy”, “We’ve Come”, “Switch”, “Defiance 2022” and “Miracle” left me breathless. Power and melody are in pure harmony becoming a true Electronic symphony. On top of this production there still is the captivating vocals of Xavier Morales.

– – – : This is simply the best Ruined Conflict work to date. Both remixes are the less convincing part although these remixes aren’t bad at all.

Conclusion: The point has come Ruined Conflict simply excels in its art becoming one of the leading projects in contemporary Future-Pop music.

Best songs: “Anarchy”, “We’ve Come”, “Switch”, “Defiance 2022”, “Miracle”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.ruinedconflict.com / www.facebook.com/RuinedConflict

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690